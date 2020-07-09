One thing that we have seen the most amid coronavirus is that everyone is into throwbacks. With limited movement outdoors amid the virus situation, we are seeing most celebrities taking a trip down memory lane and sharing some old pictures of themselves. From vacation pictures to random musings, Bollywood celebs are keeping their fans entertained with their amazing posts. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a post with some old pictures with one of her closest friends. The actress seemed to be cherishing their journey from being friends as two single girls to now being mums. Kareena Kapoor Khan As the Elegant Reynu Taandon Muse Demands Your Attention RIGHT NOW!

In the pictures, Kareena also shared a snap of how her son Taimur Ali Khan and her friend Reenaa Pillai Gupta's son are now growing up together. In her post, Kareena wrote, "Some friendships just don’t need a definition... they are embedded forever @reenz290. Us and now Tim and Ranvir.” In the old picture shared by the actress, she is seen hanging out with her friend and is all smiles. The other picture shows Kareena and her friend with their little ones and it is too cute to miss. Laal Singh Chadha: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer's Next Schedule Likely To Be Shot In Kargil and Not Ladakh.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post Here:

The picture received a lot of love from Kareena's fans and also her dear friend Amrita Arora dropped a series of hearts in the comments section for the same. Kareena has surely turned out to be one perfect mommy and previously talking about embracing motherhood, she spoke to HT saying, "I was always responsible but now the way I look at life is through Taimur’s eyes. Earlier it was only about me and Saif, but now its all about him.”

