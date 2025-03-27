One of the most anticipated action movies of the year, L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, has finally arrived on the big screens. The Mollywood action-thriller, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is a follow-up to the 2019 hit Lucifer. Written by Suresh Gopy, the film follows the story of Mohanlal's Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi Ab'raam. The ensemble cast of L2: Empuraan includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Andrea Trivadar, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Jerome Flynn, among others. The movie, which was released in theatres on Thursday (March 27), has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, L2: Empuraan has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Twitter Review: Netizens Call Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Film ‘KGF 2 of Mollywood,’ Praise ‘Lucifer’ Sequel’s Hollywood-Level Visuals.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cybercell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘L2 Empuraan’: From Rick Yune’s Mysterious Villain to Tovino Thomas’ Antagonistic Turn, Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Trailer Sparks Intriguing Fan Theories!.

Watch the Trailer of ‘L2: Empuraan’:

The movie was jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan and A Subaskaran through Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies and Lyca Productions, respectively.

