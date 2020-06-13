Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Kiara Advani Is Grateful for ‘Fugly’, Says ‘My Very First Film Will Always Be So So Special’

Bollywood IANS| Jun 13, 2020 06:59 PM IST
Kiara Advani Is Grateful for ‘Fugly’, Says ‘My Very First Film Will Always Be So So Special’
Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, June 13: Actress Kiara Advani's debut film "Fugly" completed six years of release and she says her first film will always be special. Kiara took to Instagram, where she shared several stills from the film, which released in 2014.

"#Throwback to 6 years ago where it all began. My very first film will always be so so special.. so grateful for #fugly @akshaykumar Sir @ashviniyardi @k_sadanand @mohitmarwah @singhvijender @arfilamba @mansha_bahl @jimmysheirgill @sanchitatrivedi @archsada the entire team and all the fans who have been a part of my journey from the very start, I love you all," she wrote. Kiara Advani's Topless Photo For Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020 Inspires Funny Memes!

Kiara Advani's Instagram Post

The comedy-drama social thriller was directed by Kabir Sadanand. It also featured Jimmy Sheirgill, Mohit Marwah, Vijender Singh and Arfi Lamba. Kiara's new film "Good Newwz" is all set to re-release in Dubai when theatres reopen, as an initial step towards regaining normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh, "Good Newwz" is about two couples who re trying to have a baby through IVF. Kiara will next be seen in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" directed by Anees Bazmee, where she stars alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is a follow-up to the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer 2007 horror-comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

