If Kabir Singh was not the most controversial Bollywood film of 2018 then which was? On several occasions, the movie has been defended by its director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor Shahid Kapoor. Even, Vijay Deverakonda, who starred in Arjun Reddy, the original Kabir Singh, defended the movie. Now, Kiara Advani, who played Preeti in the film, has joined the club. In a recent interview with Film Companion, she said that the movie got unwarranted hate. She said the film was "was so real, and so flawed." Delhi: Inspired by Bollywood Movie Kabir Singh, Man Poses as Surgeon on Tinder to Con Women, Held.

"Both Shahid and myself were well aware of the film (we were getting into), and everything that we knew would come with it," she said.

Kiara found the backlash to be "exhausting." She added, "The director had his perspective, we had ours, and the audience theirs and that was divided, but I feel you can’t disrespect the intelligence of the audience." Gurugram Traffic Police Makes A Meme Out Of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh And We Are Loving It.

But she added, "On some level, there were things that were raised in the debate (around the film) that were actually healthy... Somewhere we get really hard on certain films, and I don’t know if it was that fair to be that hard on this film."

"Sometimes I wonder had you seen Preeti’s life when she goes missing in the second half, maybe there would have been some sort of justification," she said. She wondered the audience might not have been so hard had they seen what all Preeti went through.

