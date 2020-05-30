Delhi: Inspired by Bollywood Movie Kabir Singh, Man Poses as Surgeon on Tinder to Con Women, Held

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 30: The Delhi Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly posing as an orthopaedic surgeon on dating websites and extorting money from gullible women. The person has been identified as Anand Kumar, who says he is inspired by the Bollywood movie Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor.

Acting on the complaint of a doctor -- conned by Kumar -- police arrested Anand and his co-conspirator Priyam Yadav. As per the police, Anand created a fake profile on dating website Tinder and identified himself as Dr Rohit Gujral to the doctor. Following this, Anand started talking with the doctors. With the relationship building strong, Anand promised to marry the doctor and also made her transfer Rs 30,000 into his bank account. Apart from this, Anand also blackmailed her by threatening to expose her private pictures and videos.

Providing more information, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy said that Anand used to run an event management firm and this helped him get in touch with a lot of men and women who aspired to become models and actors. Roy said, "He used the pictures of one of these men to create fake profile on various dating apps like Tinder, Bumble and matrimonial sites like Jeevan Saathi, by the name of Dr. Rohit Gujral, claiming to be an orthopaedic surgeon."

Upon investigation, police said that Anand accepted that he was inspired by movie Kabir Singh and the whole idea of identifying himself as a doctor came after it. Following which he created a profile on tinder to lure women. Police said that he has been luring women for last four months and had conned many women. Police even found out that Anand was given the bank details his associate Priyam Yadav to receive the money from the women.