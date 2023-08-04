Kishore Kumar is not a name or a person. He is now a collective emotion. He is a spirit who is alive in all of us, who makes us sing and dance on many occasions. His songs soothe souls. There is one Kishore Kumar song for every emotion you might be feeling. Even today he is relevant and his songs too. He was also often referred to as a zany person who always did what he deemed fit, manners be damned. He had no qualms in putting forward his thoughts about anybody whoever the person is. So he admitted that after he loaned Rs 5000 to Satyajit Ray, he made sure Ray never forgot about it. From Kishore Kumar Biopic to Sanju - Kangana Ranaut and Ranbir Kapoor's Stars are Still Struggling to Bring Them Together.

Speaking to Pritish Nandy in 1985 for Illustrated Weekly of India, Kishore Kumar revealed, "I loaned him five thousand rupees at the time of Pather Panchali-when he was in great financial difficulty- and even though he paid back the entire loan, I never gave him an opportunity to forget the fact that I had contributed to the making of the classic. I still rib him about it. I never forget the money I loan out!" Clearly, he never forgot or forgave anyone. Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: Remembering the Legendary Singer's Evergreen Songs That Still Top Music Charts.

Is that why Kishore never worked in Ray's movies? Not really. When Ray went to him with a film, Kumar fled. In the same interview, the legendary singer revealed, "Satyajit Ray came to me with Parash Pathar (The Philosopher's Stone) and I was so scared that I ran away." If you are wondering why he did that? Well, Kumar shares he was scared of great filmmakers.

