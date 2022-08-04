Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): Late legendary singer Kishore Kumar needs no introduction. Known for his melodious voice and soulful compositions, Kishore Kumar was born on August 4, 1929. As we remember him on his birth anniversary, how can we move past his beautiful renditions that still make it to our playlist's top songs?

Let's take a look at some of his best works as we remember the music maestro.

1. Pyar Diwana Hota Hai

Though the song is from the 1970s, it still tops many musical charts. Youngsters to those who enjoyed the song at the time of the release, everybody loves this classic number. It's one of the most loved romantic numbers of all time and remains to be a classic hit.

2. Yeh Sham Mastani

Another hit from Rajesh Khanna starrer 'Kati Patang', this is an evergreen number. The song was a collaboration of the two legendary music maestros - R.D Burman and Kishore Kumar. The lyrics, music, and Kishore Kumar's voice made the perfect combination for a hit song that continues to live in our hearts.

3. Chala Jata Hoon

'Chala Jata Hoon' from Tanuja and Rajesh Khanna's hit film 'Mere Jeevan Saathi' is one of the most soulful renditions of Kishore Kumar. Famously known as a 'happy car drive' song, the song captured Rajesh Khanna singing it while driving a car in the film. R.D Burman was the music director of the song while lyrics were penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

4. Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se

This is one of the top romantic numbers the Hindi Music industry has given to us. This beautiful song from the 1974 film 'Ajnabee', continues to be a couple's favourite track. Starring Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman in lead roles, the song's lyrics were written by Anand Bakshi while the music was composed by R.D Burman.

5. Mere Sapno Ki Rani

Sung by Kishore Kumar, the song was composed by Sachin Dev Burman. The song was a part of the 1969 film 'Aradhana', which starred Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore. The song continues to be fans' favourite and has captivated everyone's hearts with its beautiful rendition, music, and of course Kishore Kumar's immortal voice! (ANI)

