From Kishore Kumar Biopic to Sanju - Kangana Ranaut and Ranbir Kapoor's Stars are Still Struggling to Bring them Together

Kangana Ranaut and Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut isn't an ordinary actress in the industry and you certainly can't take her for granted. The Queen actress hates mincing her words and is very opinionated, a quality that we adore in her. So when she makes a stark revelation of rejecting Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, it may sound surprising but not startling of course. The actress in her recent conversation with Pinkvilla revealed how she was offered this Rajkumar Hirani directorial but she preferred rejecting it as the role wasn't meaty enough for her. Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji, Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 or Kangana Ranaut’s Panga – Vote for Your Fave Bollywood Film in the First Quarter of 2020.

"Ranbir Kapoor had come to my house and offered me to do Sanju. I didn’t like the role much. There wasn’t much for me to do in the film, so I said no to him. Imagine which other actress would say no to him? But I have always believed that I’m not here because of the films I did but because of the films I didn’t do," she said while explaining her decision to reject the film. The Manikarnika actress further revealed how she was offered Salman Khan's Sultan but she refused to be a part of it.

"I was also approached for Sultan which I didn’t do and I remember after I said no, Aditya Chopra called me and told me ‘I will never work with you again’. So yes, all that has happened with me," she continued. Having said that, the actress is all game about working with RK Jr in future. In fact, she'd love to do a movie like Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's Abhimaan with him. The actress was even offered Madhubala's role in Anurag Basu's Kishore Kumar biopic with Ranbir but the project got shelved indefinitely. Kangana Ranaut Pitches 'A Star Is Born' Kind of Movie With Ranveer Singh and We Are on Board.

Well, guess their fans will have to wait a little longer to see them together on the big screen.