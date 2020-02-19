Kishori Ballal Passes Away: Swades Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan Offers Heartfelt Condolence To Late Kannada Actress

Kishori Ballal with Shah Rukh Khan in Swades (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Kannada actor Kishori Ballal passed away at the age 86. The actress was best known for her role as 'Kaveri amma' in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Swades. She left a lasting impact with her soothing and lovely performance in this Ashutosh Gowariker directorial. SRK took to Twitter to offer heartfelt condolence to his 'amma' who at times even reprimanded him for his bad habits. Shah Rukh Khan to Have a Cameo in Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah?.

The superstar wrote on the micro blogging site, "May her soul rest in peace. Kishori ‘Amma’ will be sorely missed. Especially how she used to reprimand me for smoking. May Allah look after her." He shared the throwback picture of their moment in this film. Earlier, the director off Swades too shared his thoughts saying, 'Heartbroken! Terribly sad about the passing away of #KishoriBallal ji. Kishori ji… you will be remembered for your generously kind, warm and affable persona! And your unforgettable performance as #Kaveriamma in #Swades !! You will surely be missed,” See the tweets below.

Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet

May her soul rest in peace. Kishori ‘Amma’ will be sorely missed. Especially how she used to reprimand me for smoking. May Allah look after her. pic.twitter.com/E8UGZMZ0Zj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 19, 2020

Ashutosh Gowarier's Tweet

HEARTBROKEN! 😥 Terribly sad about the passing away of #KishoriBallal ji!! Kishori ji... you will be remembered for your generously kind, warm and affable persona! And your unforgettable performance as #Kaveriamma in #Swades !! You will surely be missed!! 🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DIAlnhLOgu — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) February 18, 2020

Hailing from Dakshina Kannada district, the late actress has starred in over 75 movies in various languages. Some of the popular ones apart from Swades are Kahi, Hani Hani, Suryakanthi, Carry On Maratha, Quick Gun Murugun, Aiyyaa, Lafangey Parindey to name a few. She was married to Bharatanatyam dancer N Sripathi Ballal. We hope that the family and the close ones of the late talented performer get strength to cope with the irreparable loss.