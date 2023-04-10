Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal, who will be soon seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, shared that he spent his time shuttling between two projects while he was shooting for the Salman Khan-starrer. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan, the trailer of which will be unveiled on Monday evening, is slated for an Eid release in 2023. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Jee Rahe The Hum: Salman Khan Is 'Falling in Love' With Pooja Hegde in This Romantic Track (Watch Teaser Video).

Apart from working on the SKF production, Raghav was also managing his schedule for an unannounced film with Oscar Winner Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

Reflecting on his busy schedule, Raghav said: "I am thrilled to be part of Salman Sir's movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which marked a great start to my 2023. In addition to this, I was also shooting for another unannounced project at the same time, which meant there was a lot of shuffling of schedules, characters, and sets." Raghav Juyal: Dance Is There in Acting Too, As You Are Playing Around with Emotions.

The actor loves to be constantly drowned in work as it gives him happiness.

He further mentioned: "However, I enjoyed every bit of it as work keeps me sane and happy. I feel lucky that I have been getting good work and opportunities to showcase my talent."

