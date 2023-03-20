Teaser of new song from Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been unveiled by the makers today. Titled "Jee Rahe The Hum", the track is sung by bhaijaan himself as it sees him romancing lead actress Pooja Hegde. However, the highlight of the melody is seeing Salman in long hair. The full track releases on March 21 and is composed by Amaal Mallik. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Billi Billi: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati Dance Their Hearts Out in This Vibrant Number (Watch Video).

Watch "Jee Rahe The Hum" Song:

