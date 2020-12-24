It was a few days ago when a picture of KK Singh, father of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, went viral. He was seen lying on a hospital bed and that left all his fans worried for his health. KK Singh was admitted to Asian Hospital Faridabad due to heart issue. His daughter and sister of SSR, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared a post giving an update his health status. Shweta revealed that their father’s operation was successful. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father KK Singh Hospitalised Due To Heart Issue, Netizens Pray For His Speedy Recovery.

Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter to thank all well-wishers for keeping KK Singh in prayers. Her post read, “I would like to thank everyone who prayed for Dad, the operation was successful and he is feeling better now. Keep him in your prayers for a speedy recovery.” As per a post shared by Soumyadipta, KK Singh underwent a three to four hour heart surgery at last Monday.

KK Singh Health Update

Update: Sushant's father, Shri KK Singh has undergone a three-hour heart surgery at Asian Hospital Faridabad last Monday. The medical team was led by heart specialist Dr Amit Chaudhary. I am glad to know that Shri Singh is doing fine and on his way to recovery. Get well soon sir. https://t.co/ShTWmjkSia — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) December 23, 2020

Shweta Singh Kirti Thanks Everyone

I would like to thank everyone who prayed for Dad, the operation was successful and he is feeling better now. Keep him in your prayers for a speedy recovery. — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 23, 2020

When KK Singh’s picture from the hospital hit internet, netizens not only prayed for his speedy recovery but many even started to mention how his health has been affected while fighting for justice over his son’s demise. Some mentioned how the entire family of Sushant Singh Rajput is hoping to get a justice and it is due to this stress that KK Singh’s health has been hampered.

