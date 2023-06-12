Director and producer Vikram Bhatt's daughter and debutante director Krishna Bhatt has tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Vedant Sarda in Mumbai. And their wedding reception was a starry affair. Those who showed up to bless the newlyweds included Mahesh Bhatt (who has written Krishna's debut film, 1920: Horrors of The Heart), Pooja Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Avika Gor, Aftab Shivdasani, Sandeepa Dhar, and Sunny Leone, who came with her husband Daniel Weber and their children. Krishna Bhatt Gets Hitched With Vedant Sarda! Vikram Bhatt Has a Father-Daughter Dance (View Pic).

Before the wedding reception, the Bhatt clan organised a sangeet for Krishna and Vedant. The event was a starry affair where Vikram Bhatt took the centre stage and danced with his daughter. In the video, Krishna can be seen dressed in a gorgeous pastel lehenga while enjoying a slow dance with her dad, with whom she has worked as his assistant director in films such as Haunted, Creature and Mr X. Vikram Bhatt Shares Stunning Photos From Daughter Krishna’s Engagement Ceremony (View Pics).

Sunny Leone at Krishna Bhatt-Vedant Sarda Wedding Reception:

Bobby Deol At Krishna Bhatt-Vedant Sarda Wedding Reception:

For the wedding, Krishna opted for a maroon traditional lehenga with golden work and paired it with heavy jewellery. The groom, Vedant, opted for a white sherwani and shoes. Vikram Bhatt was seen dressed in white kurta-pyjama. He stepped out with the bride and groom and smiled happily for the media and paparazzi.

