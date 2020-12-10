Krrish 4 is the superhero drama starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead. And looks like in this fourth installment of the Krrish franchise, the audiences would get to see a refreshing pair on the big screens. According to latest reports, the makers are considering Kiara Advani opposite Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4, and if it turns out to be true, it would be the first time that these two stars would be sharing screen space. However, we’ll have to wait for an official word! Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Film Krrish 4 to Go on Floors in January 2021?

Regarding Kiara Advani being considered in Krrish 4, a source revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “Kiara Advani is the one they are looking out to cast in Krrish 4. There are two heroines in the film and while Kriti Sanon was in contention for the main role, her date diary was completely blocked with as many as five films she had already signed up. Kiara was the obvious choice because she's not only pretty but also a really good performer. Plus, her onscreen pairing with Hrithik will be fresh. Currently, the Roshans are discussing the modalities with Kiara and then take the final call.” Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Franchise To Get Back Jaadu?

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has some intriguing projects lined-up and that includes Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of showbiz.

