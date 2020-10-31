Popular Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu was tested positive for COVID-19. In a new interview, he has said that he has no idea how he got the virus. He said that he stepped out for recordings and obliged for pictures with fans but maintained social distancing throughout. "The fact that you have contracted Covid-19 isn’t an easy thing to deal with. I was anxious and scared too, initially. Since I was alone, the first few days were all the more difficult," he told Hindustan Times. Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu’s Father Kumar Sanu Issues Apology Towards The Government Of Maharashtra And People For His Son’s Anti-Marathi Remark (Watch Video).

"I was following instructions given by doctors but somewhere I was worried given how the virus has taken many lives and the kind of damage it has done to others," he added.

The singer further described his symptoms. "There was no fever, body ache or breathing trouble. I was doing fine till I lost my sense of smell first and then sense of taste. Doctor asked me to get a chest CT scan done. The result showed infection in the lung and pneumonia tendencies. I was given medicines, put on a high protein and vitamin diet," he said.

“My family was constantly in touch with me via calls and video calls. They were also coordinating with the doctors. My wife (Saloni) and daughters (Shannon and Annabelle) did everything possible to cheer me up. And every day they’d tell me to get well soon, so I could travel," he concluded. He has said that he will be travelling to the USA next week.

