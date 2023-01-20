Randeep Hooda is all set to reprise his role of Shankar in Syed Ahmad Afzal's Laal Rang 2 which is a sequel to the 2016 film Laal Rang. Laal Rang was set in Haryana and it was a dark comedy drama which revolved around the blood trade business and Shankar (Randeep) was shown as the owner of an illegal blood bank.Randeep, who is known for Highway, Jannat 2, Jism 2, Kick, Sultan, among others, shed light on his role and donning the cap of a producer, he said: "Shankar Malik is one character that will always stay close to my heart, the film even after seven years stays relevant and has a dedicated fan-base to it." CAT: Randeep Hooda Teams Up With Netflix for a Project on ‘Drugs, Deceit and Danger’ (View Poster).

"This is what has compelled me to embark on this new journey as a producer too with a lot of joy and a sense of responsibility towards it." Director Syed Ahmed Afzal also briefed about his film as he shared: "We are extremely excited to begin the madness again, the storyline is dark, murky and lays the perfect plinth for an enchanting film and we once again have a chance to deliver something memorable. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda to Mark His Directorial Debut With Upcoming Biographical Drama.

Randeep Hooda's Instagram Post If You have Missed It:

The essence of the sequel shall remain akin to the original. This sequel will be darker, meaner, violent and yet funny."Akshay Oberoi and Pia Bajpiee will also reprise their roles from the first part. The search is on for the new additions to the second part. Laal Rang 2 : Khoon Chusva is produced by Randeep Hooda Films, Avak Films and Jelly Bean Entertainment Co Produced by Anwar Ali and Sonu Kuntal. The film is slated to go on floors soon.

