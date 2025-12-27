Bollywood’s beloved superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his milestone 60th birthday today, December 27 (born in 1965). Fans across the country are marking the occasion in the most Salman way possible by revisiting his biggest and most loved films. Fondly called Bhaijaan, Salman Khan has ruled hearts for decades with his charm, screen presence, and larger-than-life roles. If you’re planning a Salman Khan marathon today, here are five films that truly define his journey on screen: ‘Kick 2’: Salman Khan Likely To Announce Much Awaited Sequel on His 60th Birthday; Kriti Sanon in Talks To Replace Jacqueline Fernandez – Reports.

Salman Khan Birthday Special: 5 Iconic Films of Bhaijaan

‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ – Watch Video

A complete family entertainer, this film remains a festive favourite even after decades. Salman’s effortless chemistry with Madhuri Dixit, memorable songs and feel-good moments make it perfect for a cosy watch with loved ones.

‘Andaz Apna Apna’ – Watch Video

This cult classic showcased Salman’s comic timing alongside Aamir Khan. Packed with iconic dialogues and hilarious situations, the film has only grown more popular with time and is guaranteed to lift your mood.

‘Dabangg’ – Watch Video

No Salman Khan list is complete without Chulbul Pandey. From swagger and action to punchlines and romance, Dabangg cemented Salman’s image as a mass hero and gave Bollywood one of its most memorable characters.

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ – Watch Video

A heartwarming story with a powerful message, the Kabir Khan directorial showed Salman in a softer, emotional avatar. His bond with the little girl and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Chand Nawab made this film unforgettable.

‘Kick’ – Watch Video

High on action and entertainment, Kick followed the thrilling journey of Devi Lal Singh. The film went on to become a massive box office success, crossing INR 300 crore worldwide.

As Salman Khan turns 60, these films remind us why Bhaijaan continues to be one of Bollywood’s biggest and most loved stars then, now and always.

