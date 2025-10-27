When Rakhi Sawant isn’t caught up in controversies, she happily dives into one. The Mai Hoon Na actress and internet personality is now making headlines for defending her “Bhai” and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, amid the wave of allegations made against him by Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap. Defending Salman, Rakhi said that the filmmaker’s claims are false and even shared a piece of advice for the actor. ‘Salman Khan Kidnapped My Editor, Fought With Brother Arbaaz Khan’: Abhinav Kashyap Makes Fresh Allegations Against His ‘Dabangg’ Actor (Watch Video).

Salman Khan Defends Salman Khan Amid Abhinav Kashyap’s Allegations

Rakhi Sawant, who has been a vocal supporter of Salman Khan, hit back at Abhinav Kashyap during a recent interview. Without naming anyone, the actress told Hindi Rush that there was a person, who was the director of Dabangg, talking ill about Salman Khan and said that if she had the chance, she would hit the person with a slipper.

Rakhi Sawant Talks About Salman Khan in Another Interview

Rakhi said, "Tu jidhar bhi mila takle, tujhe chappal se maarungi. Koi to Dabangg film mein director liya tha usko. Pata nahi kaun hai woh, hum toh naam nahi lenge. Meri zubaan kharab nahi karungi us takle ka naam lekar." (Wherever I find you baldie, I will hit you with my slipper. He was given a chance to direct Dabangg. I don't even know who he is, and I don't want to name him. I won't ruin my tongue by taking his name). She advised Salman not to take the filmmaker and his words seriously.

Rakhi Sawant Calls Salman Khan ‘Dharti Pe Devta’

Defending Salman, Rakhi said, "Bhai ko na kissing pasand hai, na kissing scene. Jeete ji dharti pe devta hai woh." (Salman doesn't like kissing or kissing scenes. He is like a god on earth). She said that when her career was down, it was Salman who got her work, got her in Bigg Boss and also helped with he mother's cancer treatment. She also accused him of spreading false allegations against the actor and his family.

Rakhi Sawant Calls Abhinav Kashyap a Womaniser

Rakhi accused Abhinav of behaving badly on set and called him a "womaniser". She said, "Ladkibaazi start kar di thi usne," and claimed that he was removed from a project for wasting Salman Khan's money. She also said that Salman Khan's enemies might have paid the filmmaker to speak ill of him. ‘Sabse Shaatir Chor Hai’: Abhinav Kashyap Calls Aamir Khan Manipulative, Opens Up About Power Dynamics in Bollywood and Working With Top Stars (Watch Video).

As of now, Salman Khan continues to maintain his silence on Abhinav Kashyap's allegations after last reacting to them indirectly two weeks ago during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan, a war drama scheduled for a 2026 release and directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

