Love Aaj Kal Movie: Review, Cast, Box Office Prediction, Budget, Story, Trailer, Music of Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Film

Love Aaj Kal Movie Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal is all set for a February 14, Valentines Day release. This is the first time Kartik and Sara are paired together and that too in an Imtiaz Ali movie. Interestingly, it is a sequel to the 2009 film that had Sara's father Saif Ali Khan alongside Deepika Padukone. Despite being a sequel it has no continuation from its first instalment and has its own premise. The film was earlier titled Reverse, but then Imtiaz went for the same name replicating the 2009 hit. Love Aaj Kal trailer has received mixed reviews but Sara and Kartik's chemistry looks too good to catch up. Sara Ali Khan’s Newest Outing for Love Aaj Kal Promotion Can be Summed up in Three Words – Pretty, Polka and Phenomenal!

The Imtiaz Ali film is a solo Bollywood release on the Valentines Day but would clash with Vijay Devarakonda's Telugu movie World Famous Lover. It is also clashing with two Oscar-winning movies that are re-releasing in India on Feb 14 - Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. Considering the feel-good music album of the film and two good lead actors, this Imtiaz Ali romantic saga but be a commercial hit. Just before you plan to watch this Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer in the theatre near you, Here is everything you need to know about Love Aaj Kal. Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan Groove on Love Aaj Kal Song During Film’s Jaipur Promotions (Watch Video)

Cast

Love Aaj Kal Stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead. It also stars debutant Arushi Sharma playing Kartik's love interest from his young days. The film also stars Imtiaz Ali's Highway actor Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role.

Story

The Official IMDB Synopsis of Love Aaj Kal reads as follows

'Two different individuals on a journey of love, loss and life through the phases of Reincarnation.' However, it looks like it is the comparison of Kartik's character love life from his old school days to the present as the trailer rightly showcased 1990 and 2020 present showcasing the parallel love story of the same lead actor.

Trailer

Here is the official trailer of Love Aaj Kal

Music

The songs of the film are composed by Pritam, and the lyrics written by Irshad Kamil who previously collaborated with Imtiaz for Laila Majnu. The background score of the film is composed by Ishaan Chhabra.

Here are two popular songs from Love Aaj Kal

Shayad

Haan Main Galat

Budget

Love Aaj Kal is made on an estimated budget of Rs 40 crores including print and advertising cost. The Imtiaz Ali movie needs to cross the Rs 75 crores mark at the box-office to be called a super-hit.

Box-Office Prediction

Love Aaj Kal has two good commercial actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan as film's forefront. With Kartik Aaryan delivering back to back hits in the romantic-comedy genre right from Sonu K Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, Sara just adds the cherry on the cake with films promotions been in full swing. We predict Love Aaj Kal to be Imtiaz Ali's first-ever film to enter the Rs 100 crores club. LatestLY predicts Love Aaj Kal's opening numbers to be somewhere around Rs 8-10 crores. The film would easily cross the Rs 25 crores mark by the opening weekend.

Movie Review

The reviews of Love Aaj Kal are not out yet. Latestly will update you with its movie review. So do not forget to keep an eye on our website to catch our thoughts on the film.