Sara Ali Khan's Newest Outing for Love Aaj Kal Promotion Can be Summed up in Three Words - Pretty, Polka and Phenomenal!

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan is busy with her movie promotions and her outing so far have been a mixed affair with few hits and misses here and there. The girl certainly has a penchant for a uber-cool wardrobe that resonates completely with Millenials. From chic dresses to traditional picks and snazzy styling, Sara's personal styling is always in tandem with her vivacious and bubbly persona. After taking a break from stylist Tanya Ghavri, Sara is currently collaborating with Lakshmi Lehr - a mastermind who should be credited for her lively appearances recently. We may not like all her attempts but they are most definitely eye-catchy. Love Aaj Kal Song Mehrama: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Sad Melody Will Tug at your Heartstrings (Watch Video).

Sara Ali Khan in Dhruv Kapoor

Sara's newest attempt is a polka print separates from the designer label of Dhruv Kapoor. The printed blazer paired with a matching pair of shorts with a funky waistbelt and shaded pumps is an example of classic styling that can never go wrong. Yea, the outfit can be a bit loud for your eyes but what's fashion without any drama, right?

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara kept her look extremely simply with soft, contoured cheeks, light eyelids, pink lips and curled eyelashes. Fortunately, she didn't go overboard with her attempt and allowed her already loud outfit to do all the talking. Sara Ali Khan to Step into Mommy Amrita Singh's Shoes in the Remake of Chameli ki Shaadi?

Sara's style file is always so marvellous and it's so effortless. She can slip into the most basic of an outfit and still look radiant as always. Blessed with a charming demeanour, she has an ability to nail different kinds of silhouettes and designs. Hopefully, she won't stop trying.