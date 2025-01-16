Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's upcoming Loveyapa is highly anticipated by the audience. With the release of its immensely captivating and intriguing trailer, the entire nation is eagerly awaiting this rom-com to unfold on the big screen. As much as the audience showered love on the trailer, the first song, Loveyapa Ho Gaya, also garnered an excellent response. Now, it’s time for the second song, Rehna Kol, which is all set to release tomorrow. ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Film Explores Gen-Z Romance With a Fun Touch of Humour and Secrets (Watch Video).

The second song from Loveyapa is set to release tomorrow. A romantic number, the song will feature Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, whose on-screen chemistry is sure to be a delightful treat in this love-filled track. Let’s wait and watch as the romantic magic of Loveyapa unfolds tomorrow with the release of Rehna Kol. Beautifully sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Zahrah S Khan, the lyrics of the song are penned by Gurpreet Saini. Adding to the mesmerizing feel of the song, Tanishk Bagchi’s composition makes it a track worth listening to on repeat. Moreover, beautiful choreography by Farah Khan makes it a visual delight. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor Groove to ‘Loveyapa’ Song in Fun Reel, While Boney Kapoor Adds a Hilarious Twist (Watch Video).

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. Loveyapa is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. Mark your calendars for 7th February 2025 to embark on this enchanting journey of love!