The highly awaited trailer for Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's Loveyapa is out now. The chemistry between the actors is impressive, and the trailer promises an engaging on-screen dynamic. It begins with Gaurav (Junaid) asking his girlfriend Baani's (Khushi) father for her hand in marriage. However, the father, not in tune with Gen-Z norms, proposes a task where he asks the couple to swap their phones for a day to prove their trust. This leads to a series of revelations and misunderstandings, putting their relationship to the ultimate test. Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa humorously explores the quirks of modern love and how small issues can escalate into significant challenges in a relationship. Loveyapa is scheduled to hit the big screens on February 7, 2025. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor Groove to ‘Loveyapa’ Song in Fun Reel, While Boney Kapoor Adds a Hilarious Twist (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Loveyapa’:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)