Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): Actors and sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have dropped an adorable video where they are vibing to the 'Loveyapa' song and the best part was that their father and producer Boney Kapoor made a special appearance.

On Tuesday, Janhvi posted a reel on Instagram where they can be seen recreating the hook steps of the song.

Boney photobombed them and can be seen lip-syncing the 'alaap' portion of the song.

Along with the reel, she wrote a hilarious caption which read, "Nikla tha love karne par papa aagaya #Loveyapa."

Boney's children Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor reacted to the post.

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "best alaap ever !!!" while Anshula said, "Hahahahaha best @boney.kapoor."

Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya reacted to the post and wrote, "Superstar @boney.kapoor."

Varun Dhawan and Zoya Akhtar dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.

Recently, the title track of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film 'Loveyapa' has been unveiled.

The song shows a fun chemistry shared between Junaid and Khushi in the age of social media. Nakash Aziz and Madhubanti Bagchi have lent their vocals to the track.

Sharing the song, Zee Music Company on their YouTube channel wrote, "Babu Shona karte-karte ho gaya dimag ka Bhajiyapa? Well, this is the beginning of Loveyapa! #LoveyapaHogaya song out now."

The upcoming rom-com will be released on February 7, 2025. Advait Chandan, who helmed 'Laal Singh Chaddha', has come on board to direct the project. The film is produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment. As per the makers, Loveyapa is a "tangled tale of love and its complications with a mix of fun and laughter, shaping up to be a cinematic treat." (ANI)

