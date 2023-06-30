Netflix brings back its Lust Stories anthology for the second edition, though this time the set of directors has changed. The first Lust Stories had Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar to direct the four segments (they had earlier directed shorts in Bombay Talkies, and later also collaborated for Netflix's Ghost Stories). In Lust Stories 2, Netflix has roped in R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Sharma to direct the segments on sex, lust and voyeurism. Lust Stories 2 Movie Review: Kajol, Konkona Sen Sharma Shine in Netflix’s Rather Lackluster Anthology Film.

R Balki's segment has Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur and Angad Bedi, and is about the importance of open talk on sex before and after marriage. Konkona Sen Sharma's segment, hailed by many as the best short in Lust Stories 2, has Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash in the lead, and deals with voyeurism, sexual power-play and class divide.

Sujoy Ghosh's short has real-life love-birds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, and is a surreal erotica story with a spooky twist. The final short, helmed by Amit Sharma, has Kajol and Kumud Mishra and is about abuse of privilege, class and marital rights.

Even though Lust Stories 2 doesn't have a standout 'lust' scene that people keep revisiting as in the first film (Kiara Advani's vibrator moment from KJo's segment), there are moments in the anthology that might leave you excited. Here are five such scenes. Warning - SPOILER ALERT!

The Car Makeout

A Still From Lust Stories 2 (Photo Credits: Netflix)

The first segment has some frank sex talk, thanks to Neena Gupta's grandma character, and a new term for orgasm, Mount Fuji. But despite a dishy-looking Angad Bedi and a very beautiful Mrunal Thakur, the segment is low on actual sex depiction save for a passionate but short makeout scene between the actors in a car. Bummer! Mrunal Thakur's Sex Scene Leaked From Lust Stories 2? Here's The Truth Behind The Hot Viral Video - WATCH.

The Sexual Powerplay

A Still From Lust Stories 2 (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Konkona Sen Sharma is about Ishita, an upper-middle-class working woman who discovers that her maid and her husband, also building's security guard, are having sex on her bed. However instead of firing her, Ishita keeps watching them secretly every day. Things get interesting further when the maid Seema realises that Ishita is watching her and she uses that knowledge to increase passion in her lovemaking, while Ishita finds sexual pleasure in that. Yowza! Lust Stories 2 Review: From The Mirror to Tilchatta, Ranking All 4 Shorts of Kajol and Tamannaah Bhatia's Anthology Film From Worst to Best!

The Open-Air Kiss

A Still From Lust Stories 2 (Photo Credits: Netflix)

After a brief argument, Seema's husband ends up kissing her wife out in the open using the darkness of the night as the cover. Even if it isn't that long, the scene is far steamier than Mrunal's car makeout scene.

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma's Hot Sex Scene

A Still From Lust Stories 2 (Photo Credits: Netflix)

While Sujoy Ghosh's segment is far from being the best short in Lust Stories 2, it easily has the lustiest moment of all the shorts thanks to the lovemaking scene between Vijay Varma and Tamannaah's characters. Tamannaah, who looks a million bucks here, has also broken her no-kissing policy for the first time, and has indulged in a pretty heavy sex scene, where blouses are torn and pants are dropped! Tamannaah Bhatia's Kissing and Sex Scenes With Vijay Varma From Lust Stories 2 Go Viral! Fans React to Hot Chemistry Between The Rumoured Lovebirds.

The Dressing Up!

A Still From Lust Stories 2 (Photo Credits: Netflix)

The most disturbing segment is that last one, directed by Amit Sharma, about a former prostitute and now a wife (Kajol) getting abused physically, sexually and emotionally by her perverse husband (Kumud Mishra), a former royal. (MAJOR SPOILER AHEAD) In a devious act of vengeance, she brings home a young sex worker (Anushka Kaushik) who is suffering from VD in the hopes that her husband get seduced by her and thereby also contracts the disease. But before that, there is a scene where the wife dresses up the young girl to look more appealing in her clothes (though her intentions are not made clear then). While there is no sex involved, there is no denying the erotic charge in the scene!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2023 10:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).