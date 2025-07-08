In a trend of cinematic universes sprouting out of nowhere, Vishal Furia's Maa finds itself set in the same fictional world as Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan, which released back in 2024. Starring Kajol in the lead and co-produced by Ajay Devgn, Maa is a mythological horror drama that also features Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma. The film was released in theatres on June 27, 2025, to mixed reviews and a decent box office opening. ‘Maa’ Movie Review: Kajol Battles Evil, but the Real ‘Horror’ Is the CGI!

It's been two weeks now - has the film lived up to expectations? Has it earned enough to be called a hit? Let’s take a closer look at Maa’s box office performance and assess whether it qualifies as a theatrical success.

Box Office Update of 'Maa'

At the time of writing, Maa has collected INR 32.24 crore (nett) in India, with a worldwide gross of INR 40.5 crore (figures sourced from Sacnilk).

The collections slowed down considerably after a strong first weekend, where it earned INR 18.43 crore nett in India. Unfortunately, the lukewarm audience response hasn’t helped the film sustain momentum at the box office.

So, do these numbers allow Maa to be declared a theatrical hit? Fact Check: Is Kajol’s ‘Maa’ India’s First Mytho-Horror Movie? Here’s What We Know the Viral Claim Made Even by Ajay Devgn.

The Budget of 'Maa'

According to media reports, Maa was made on a budget of INR 65 crore. For the film to be considered a theatrical success, it would need to earn over INR 75 crore nett domestically.

Watch the Trailer of 'Maa':

However, going by its current trajectory, that seems highly unlikely, especially with the recent releases of Metro... In Dino and the Hollywood blockbuster Jurassic World Rebirth (which earned INR 39 crore nett in its first weekend in India, already surpassing Maa’s total Indian collections).

As things stand, it would be fair to say that Maa is heading towards being labelled a box office flop. ‘Maa’ Ending Explained: Is Kajol’s Horror-Thriller Set in Same Universe As Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s ‘Shaitaan’? Decoding Film's Mid-Credit Scene and Cameo!

By contrast, Shaitaan - a remake of the Gujarati supernatural thriller Vash - garnered mixed to positive reviews and went on to collect INR 149.49 crore in India, on a similar INR 65 crore budget. A sequel is reportedly in development.

