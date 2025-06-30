Fact Check: Is Kajol’s ‘Maa’ India’s First Mytho-Horror Movie? Here’s What We Know the Viral Claim Made Even by Ajay Devgn (SPOILER ALERT)

When you read about Maa, Kajol’s horror film that hit theatres on June 27, you’ll likely encounter the term ‘mytho-horror’. The makers claim that Maa - directed by Vishal Furia and set in the same cinematic universe as Shaitaan (2024), the supernatural thriller starring Ajay Devgn - is India’s first mytho-horror movie. ‘Maa’ Movie Review: Kajol Battles Evil, but the Real ‘Horror’ Is the CGI!

But is that true? Did Maa truly pioneer a new genre in Indian cinema? And what exactly is mytho-horror? Before evaluating the claim, let’s define the genre.

What Is Mytho-Horror?

Mytho-horror (or mythological horror) is a subgenre that blends traditional horror with myths, folklore, and ancient legends. Contrary to the Maa PR team’s claims and other social media handles that parrot them, this isn’t a new concept - it has existed for decades, even in Indian cinema. Most Indian horror films draw from local folklore, but Maa’s claimed distinction lies in its direct adaptation of elements from Hindu epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Ajay Devgn, Maa’s co-producer, emphasised this at the film’s trailer launch, "I realised that horror films were being made, horror-comedies were being made, many genres were being explored, but no one had attempted mytho-horror. And the mythology we’ve been hearing for centuries—no one had even tried it. If you see, the films abroad, in Hollywood, they create such characters, even though they don’t have any mythology of their own. We have it, yet we don’t use it. I think it was a great idea, and we decided to do it."

Why Is 'Maa' Called a Mytho-Horror Film?

The film is set in Chandrapur, a West Bengal village haunted by Amsaja, an asura (or daitya) born from the blood of Rakthabheej, a demon slain by Goddess Kali.

Spoiler Alert: In the climax, Goddess Kali empowers Kajol’s character to defeat the entity and save her daughter. By weaving these mythological elements into its horror narrative, Maa positions itself as a mytho-horror film. ‘Maa’ Ending Explained: Is Kajol’s Horror-Thriller Set in Same Universe As Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s ‘Shaitaan’? Decoding Film's Mid-Credit Scene and Cameo!

Is 'Maa' Really the First Mytho-Horror in Indian Cinema?

Let's re-examine Ajay Devgn's statement. Firstly, his claim that Hollywood has never drawn from mythology is incorrect. Take, for instance, Thor - one of the most popular characters adapted from Greek mythology, who features prominently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Even if we interpret Devgn's comment as referring solely to the horror genre, the argument still doesn't hold. Films like The Omen, The Exorcist and The Nun serve as prominent examples of horror movies rooted in religious mythology.

Assuming Devgn was unaware of these Hollywood precedents, does Maa then qualify as India's first mytho-horror film? Even if we disregard local folklore and focus exclusively on major Hindu myths, Maa still isn't the pioneer of this genre.

Bollywood's own Tumbbad (2018), directed by Rahi Anil Barve, stands as a more recent example. This critically acclaimed period horror film wove Hindu mythological elements into its narrative, featuring Hastar - a demonic entity portrayed as the disgraced son of the Goddess of Prosperity (though the name itself borrows from the Cthulhu Mythos).

Malayalam cinema offers another precedent with Sreekrishna Parunthu (1987), starring Mohanlal and directed by A Vincent. This film masterfully blended mythology with themes of lust, black magic, evil spirits and revenge, incorporating Garuda (Lord Vishnu's divine chariot) as a pivotal element in its plot.

While numerous other examples exist, particularly in South Indian cinema, these two films alone sufficiently disprove the claim that Maa represents India's first foray into mytho-horror using Hindu mythology.

