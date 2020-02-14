Madhubala Birth Anniversary: Mohe Panghat and Other Songs of the Late Actress That Are Eternal (Watch Videos)

Madhubala (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is one of the most celebrated actresses, Madhubala's birth anniversary today. The actress, born on 14 February 1933, had set a benchmark of talent and beauty in the Hindi film industry. She was known to stand out in every scene that she was a part of irrespective of the genre of the film or the role that she plays. Also known as the queen of expressions, she has had some of the best songs sequences on her name. Here are some of the amazing Bollywood tracks that remind us that there will be no one again like the late star. TikTok Ki Madhubala: Social Media User Priyanka Kandwal Becomes Internet Sensation, Thanks to Her Stunning Resemblance to Late Indian Film Actress (Watch Videos).

Interestingly, her birth anniversary falls on the widely celebrated, Valentine's Day. It is no secret that Madhubala has been the crush of practically every other individual who has ever watched her movies. So, for all those people, check out the songs right away!

Aaiye Meharbaan-

The soothing and sensuous track from the film Howrah Bridge is something that would take you in the time instantly. Madhubala's intense gaze and a cheesy smile light up the screen space.

Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya-

This is that classic that can never ever get old! Madhubala outdid herself as the elegant Anarkali in this romantic and rebellious track from Mughal-e-Azam. The new-age actresses still try to perfect their dance movies, trying to imitate the late performer.

Achha Ji Main Haari-

This song from the black and white era is still like a breath of fresh air. Madhubala and Dev Anand nailed their chemistry in the track from Kala Pani. The otherwise shy and reserved actress brought out her naughty streak in this one.

Mohe Panghat Pe-

Yet again, another Madhubala classic song from Mughal-e-Azam. The song is eternal and evergreen in every Bollywood music lover's heart. The actress stole the hearts with her beautiful dance and expressions, looking like a goddess in this track.

Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si-

The Kishore Kumar-Madhubala track is one of the best ones from the Bollywood music history. The simple and flirty song from the garage turned into the epitome of romance, all thanks to Madhubala's cute expressions and coy smile.

These were some of the best songs that feature Madhubala that are the like go-to for any film-lover. She has set a standard way too high to achieve when it comes to naturalness! On this special day, we remember her for the amazing work that she has left behind.