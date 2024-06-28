On June 28, 1988 Vivian Dsena was born in a multi-cultural family in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The TV hunk who celebrates his birthday today has had a long successful career on Indian TV. His father, a doctor is a Christian of Portuguese descent while his mother is a Hindu. Vivian Dsena made his TV debut in 2008. Throughout the years, he has been a part of superhit shows like Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Shakti with Rubina Dilaik. Vivian Dsena is one of the most reclusive of TV stars. He is not too active on social media nor does he talk much about his personal life. Drashti Dhami Pregnant! Duranga Actress Expecting First Child With Husband Niraj Khemka, Shares Pregnancy News via Cute Video.

In the course of years, he has made news of his dream wedding with ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee, a tumultuous divorce and remarriage. Let us see how he survived highs and lows in his private life while wowing millions with his charisma, talent and personality. From Chand Jalne Laga to Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Top 5 Indian Daily Shows With Strong Lead Chemistry That Fizzled Out Quickly.

Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee fell in love and married in 2013

Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani. Soon, their friendship blossomed into love. The couple got hitched in 2013 in a lavish wedding in Pune. They were perfect couple goals for millions of fans.

Shocking separation with Vahbiz Dorabjee in 2017

In 2017, news came that the couple were not staying together under the same roof. It seems they were having differences and reconciliations became harder and harder. It took years to formalize the divorce. She later said that they separated in 2016.

Vivian Dsena in stylish look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivian Dsena (@viviandsena)

Vivian Dsena linked to Garima Jain in 2019

Reports emerged that Vivian Dsena was in a relationship with Garima Jain in 2019. She played his sister on the show Shakti. It was reported that the two ended their relationship as he kept it too low profile for her liking.

Vivian Dsena is a football fan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivian Dsena (@viviandsena)

Vivian Dsena's low profile marriage in 2022

In 2021, Vahbiz Dorabjee and he got formally divorced. Later, in 2022 news of Vivian Dsena being in a relationship with a foreign woman hit the headlines. Later, there was a report on his secret marriage. Vivian Dsena finally confirmed his marriage with Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly in 2023 and said he has a daughter named Layan. He admitted that he embraced Islam in 2019.

Despite the tumult in his personal life, Vivian Dsena continues to be one of the most graceful and classiest TV personalities around. Reports are rife that he will make a comeback with a Star Plus show. On this day, we wish him the best of health, success and joy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).