Legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar, who dominated his era, gave us some of Bollywood’s biggest hits, including "Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi", "Roop Tera Mastana", "Neele Neele Ambar Par", "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas", and "Yeh Shaam Mastani", to name a few. His songs continue to resonate today, not just with musicians but also with fans who admire the great singer-actor for his immeasurable passion for his craft. However, his personal life has also attracted considerable attention. His brief marriage to legendary actress Madhubala was a significant part of it. In a recent interview, Kishore Kumar’s son, Amit Kumar, opened up about his stepmother. Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: From ‘Roop Tera Mastana’ to ‘Saagar Kinaare’, 8 Songs That Won Filmfare Awards for the Multi-Faceted Legend.

Amit Kumar Reveals Calling His Step-Mother Madhubala ‘Mummy’

In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Amit Kumar opened up about his bond with his stepmother, especially Madhubala. He also revealed harbouring no grudge against his father for the separation from his mother, Ruma Guha. Recalling incidents from his childhood days, Amit Kumar said that he sometimes used to sleep with his father and had the habit of kicking in his sleep. Once, he accidentally kicked Madhubala while she was asleep, about which she later complained to his father. He said, "I was never comfortable. I never grumbled about anything. I used to call her mummy only."

He continued, "She used to come here also once or twice. I had a habit of kicking a lot while sleeping at night. Madhu ji used to sleep in between me and baba. Main pair maarta tha, mujhe maalum nahi." (I would kick during sleeping). He further added, "She then once told him, 'Aapka ladka bahut laat maarta hai' (your son kicks a lot). He took her to London, they were a fantastic pair, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Half Ticket and pehle to Dhake Ki Malmal. What a pair it was, superhit!" Madhubala Birth Anniversary: From ‘Neel Kamal’ to ‘Mughal-E-Azam’, Remembering the Legendary Actress Through Her Timeless Films.

In a previous interview, Amit Kumar revealed that he never questioned his father about his decision to marry four times. His father was just a "family man" who was "misunderstood." Amit Kumar is Kishore Kumar's son from his first marriage with Ruma Guha, which ended in 1958. He later married legendary actress Madhubala in 1960, but sadly, even that didn't last long due to her tragic demise at the age of 36 in 1969.

