Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has found himself in the eye of another storm. First it was for his very unsavoury comments of late Sushant Singh Rajput and now it is because of his nephew's wife Luviena Lodh's Instagram video alleging Bhatt of harassment. In the video, Luviena was quoted as saying, "I am married to Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew Sumit Sabharwal but have filed a divorce case because I came to know that he supplies drugs to actresses like Sapna Pabbi and Amyra Dastur. And Mahesh Bhatt is well aware about all this." Fact Check: This Video of Mahesh Bhatt Losing His Cool and Lashing Out Is Not From Sadak 2 Event, Here's The Truth Behind This Viral Video on Twitter.

In her video, she further revealed, "Mahesh is the biggest don of the industry, he operates the entire system. If you don't play by his rules, he will make life difficult for you. Mahesh Bhatt has ruined a lot of lives by putting them out of work. He makes one phone call and people lose their job. Ever since I filed a case against him, he has been trying to enter my house and remove me from this house. No on files my NC either and even after great difficulty I manage to file and NC, no action is initiated.” Mahesh Bhatt Birthday: From Arth to Zakhm, Here's a Look At Best Films of the Bollywood Director.

Check Out the Video Below:

And now, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has reacted to these allegations. As per a report in the Times of India, Mahesh’s lawyer has released a statement that reads, "With reference to the video released by one Lavina Lodhi. We, on behalf of our client Mahesh Bhatt, refute the allegations. Such allegations are not only false and defamatory but have serious consequences in law. Our client will take such action in accordance with law as advised. SD/- Naik Naik & Co. Legal Counsel, Vishesh Films.” Sadak 2 Movie Review: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur Take A Road Trip Straight to Dull-Ville.

In her video, Luviena also alleged, "If anything happens with me or my family, the only people responsible will be Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabharwal, Sahil Sehgal and Kumkum Sehgal. People should know what all these people can do behind closed doors, because Mahesh Bhatt is extremely powerful and influential.”

