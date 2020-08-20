Fact Check: This Video of Mahesh Bhatt Losing His Cool and Lashing Out Is Not From Sadak 2 Event, Here's The Truth Behind This Viral Video on Twitter  

Only a few days back, there were reports of how Mahesh Bhatt's next film Sadak 2, starring daughter Alia Bhatt with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt was the third most disliked video in the world and most disliked YouTube video in India. Well, after Mahesh Bhatt passed some rather unflattering comments about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide and after his death kick-started the nepotism debate again, this was bound to happen. A video of Mahesh Bhatt losing his cool over his movie's trailer being disliked is doing the rounds. But let us tell you that the video is fake. Sadak 2 Trailer Is Third Most Disliked YouTube Video in the World.

And a Twitter user, extremely happy that Sadak 2 has more dislikes than likes on YouTube, misinterpreted Mahesh Bhatt's outburst at daughter Shaheen Bhatt's 2019 book launch, as the filmmaker losing his mind over Sadak 2 dislikes. Fact Check: Actor Javed Hyder Selling Vegetables To Augment His Income Is Fake, Here's The Truth About The Viral TikTok Video.

Check Out The Post Below:

Let us clarify that the video posted above is not from Sadak 2's launch event. In fact, Sadak 2 was announced in an online press conference and did not have an event because of the COVID-19 lockdown. This video of Mahesh Bhatt is from daughter Shaheen Bhatt's book launch from 2019 and not the filmmaker losing his sh** over Sadak 2's 1.1M dislikes. Well, Sadak 2 is all set for release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28. Lots of netizens have asked that the film be boycotted as it stars star kid Alia Bhatt and after the backlash, Mahesh has received for his unsavoury comments on Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Fact check

Claim : Mahesh Bhatt Losing His Cool After Sadak 2 Trailer Is Disliked Conclusion : Video Was From Shaheen Bhatt's Book Launch Event in 2019 Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).