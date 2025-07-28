Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recently got candid about his daughter and popular Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, saying she is truly “self-made” despite being a star kid. Speaking on The Himanshu Mehta Show, Mahesh revealed that he had no hand in launching Alia’s career and was genuinely surprised to see her passion for acting. Did Anupam Kher Ask Mahesh Bhatt To Leave the Stage at ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ Trailer Launch? Watch Viral Video To Know!

Mahesh Bhatt Says Alia Bhatt Is a ‘Self-Made Star’

“I didn’t launch Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar launched her. I didn’t know she had so much thirst for acting in her. She gave the audition herself. I just got to know they loved her work. I was shocked because I hadn’t seen any such traits in her, even remotely. I’m very happy she’s a self-made girl,” Mahesh Bhatt said.

Alia Bhatt Took Bold Risks After Debut, Says Mahesh Bhatt

Alia made her debut in the 2012 film Student of the Year, directed by Karan Johar. Since then, she has gone on to deliver powerful performances in films like Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her journey, according to her father, has been full of risks and bold choices. “Alia has astounded me. What is unique about her is that she has a taste for taking risks, and she’s taken detours into diverse narratives,” he shared. Mahesh Bhatt Birthday: Daughters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt Share Heartfelt Messages for Their Father.

Mahesh Bhatt Sees New Depth in Alia Bhatt After Motherhood

The filmmaker also spoke about how Alia has evolved after becoming a mother. The actress welcomed her daughter Raha Kapoor with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor in 2022. “I see a new depth in her. With this young girl becoming a mother, there’s a coming-of-age of a different kind, a different kind of maturity in her. I’m also looking forward to her new films, which would be coming out now,” Mahesh added.

Ranbir Kapoor Says She’s Made of ‘Different Stuff’

Mahesh Bhatt also shared what Ranbir Kapoor, Alia’s husband, thinks of her. “He says, ‘Alia is made of different stuff.’ When I ask him, ‘What do you mean?’ he says, ‘Her ambition to do more and more and more is unbelievably astounding!’ While he’s a person who’s very laid-back and comforted, and he just wants to do enough. She’s a go-getter,” Mahesh said with pride. Anupam Kher Thanks Mahesh Bhatt for Shaping His Career As He Completes 40 Years in Cinema (View Post)

Watch Here the Full Interview of Mahesh Bhatt:

Mahesh Bhatt Admits Nepotism Exists but Says Talent Still Matters

Touching upon the ever-relevant topic of nepotism in Bollywood, Mahesh Bhatt offered a balanced perspective. “Nepotism is a reality, but it’s also not. Just because my child is talented, that doesn’t mean I disqualify them,” he said. He acknowledged the privilege that comes with being a star kid but emphasised that true success still depends on talent and hard work. “But it’s definitely easy for them. Because access is success. Talented people don’t even get access for years. It’s important to understand that the voice that’s been raised against nepotism—there’s a collective anger behind that. That’s why we get to hear about that every other day,” he explained. 'Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past': Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt Reunite for Horror-Thriller Starring Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Chetna Pandey - Release Date Revealed.

Alia Bhatt Gears Up for Spy Thriller ‘Alpha’

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Alpha, a highly anticipated spy thriller helmed by Shiv Rawail and produced under Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe. The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 25, promising yet another powerful role from the dynamic actress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2025 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).