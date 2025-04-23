Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's daughters, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt, have followed in their father's footsteps and made it big in the Hindi film industry. Pooja was one of the most sought-after actresses in the 90s, while her sister Alia is currently considered one of the top actresses in Bollywood. Mahesh Bhatt's son, Rahul Bhatt (also known as Sunny), recently opened up about his family and made a bold remark. The fitness trainer and actor compared his half-sister Alia Bhatt to his real sister Pooja Bhatt, saying that the Raazi actress is "not even half of what Pooja is" in terms of talent, looks, and overall appeal. Alia Bhatt’s ‘Favourite Chef’ Daughter Raha Kapoor Prepares Cute Seven-Course Meal for Her, Actress Shares Sneak Peek on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt’s Half-Brother Rahul Bhatt Feels the Actress Is ‘Paani Kam Chai’

In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Rahul Bhatt said that his step-sister Alia Bhatt is "not even half of what Pooja Bhatt is". The comment has sparked a wave of reactions online. The Bigg Boss 4 fame in his interview said, "In my opinion, she is not even half of what my real sister Poja is, not in talent, not in looks, not in terms of being sexy. In front of my sister, she is paani kam chai (not as good). This is my personal opinion. If you ask, amongst all our siblings, who is the most talented, the most moralistic, it is Pooja." He said that the Sadak actress is the true inheritor to their father's legacy and was the "biggest sex symbol of the country at that time."

Alia Bhatt With Pooja Bhatt

Talking about his bonding with Alia, Rahul said that while they are on good terms with each other, they don't meet often. "She is a mother now. She is very successful, and one cant just pick up the phone and say 'Im coming to meet you.' I never share that with anybody. I like to maintain a certain protocol. She is a good mother, and she is taking care of my other stepsister, Shaheen Bhatt, very well, which I respect more."

Rahul Bhatt Trolled for Comparing Sisters Pooja and Alia

A video from the interview was shared on Reddit, where netizens shared their opinion on Rahul Bhatt's comments. The majority of users felt that the remarks were unnecessary and derogatory on various levels. They were stunned to see how he was comparing his own sisters on the basis of looks, talent and whatnot. A user reacting to the video wrote, "Why do you think it's okay to compare which sister has more sexual appeal to you? That's your sister!" while another wrote, "He is literally an uncle. So weird of him to make such comments at such an age."

Rahul Bhatt on Sisters Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt

Netizens Troll Rahul Bhatt for His Comments

Reddit Comments

For the one's who don't know, Mahesh Bhatt was previously married to Kiran Bhatt. They have two children together - Pooja and Rahul. The filmmaker later met actress Soni Razdan during the shoot of Saraansh. They got married in 1986 and have two daughters, Alia and Shaheen. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

