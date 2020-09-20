Mahesh Bhatt has been one of the most talented directors in the industry and has helmed some of Bollywood's most poignant dramas. The director is best known for helming films like Saaransh, Arth, Zakhm among others. The director recently made a comeback as a director with his recent film Sadak 2 although it wasn't received as well as his past films. All through his career, Bhatt's stronghold has been directing films which explored a wide range of human feelings and decoded complex sentiments on-screen. Sadak 2 Marks Mahesh Bhatt's Directorial Comeback After 21 Years; Arth, Saaransh and Others - Here's a Look At His Films With Highest IMDB Ratings.

As the director celebrates his birthday on September 20, we take a look at some of the best films of his career. Some of these also starred his daughter Pooja Bhatt in lead. These films remain signature to Bhatt's style of direction and the filmmaker will always be remembered for bringing these gems to cinema halls. Given the current situation of coronavirus and theatres remaining shut for months now, here's your chance to catch up on these Mahesh Bhatt films if you already haven't.

Saaransh

Considered to be Anupam Kher's best performance of his career, the Mahesh Bhatt directorial an elderly couple's grief after their son's sudden demise. This Anupam Kher-Mahesh Bhatt combination has to be witnessed by any cine lover to see a great combination of a fine actor and director.

Arth

Relationships are complicated and Mahesh Bhatt intricately explored the themes of infidelity, failed marriages through a poignant film. Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil's brilliant performances clubbed with the film's amazing music with ghazals by Jagjit Singh make this film a complete package and how.

Daddy

Yet another film that gives us the Bhatt-Anupam Kher combo is Daddy. The film revolved around Kher's faded ghazal singer reconciling with his teenage daughter played by Pooja Bhatt. The movie also talked about alcoholism which stemmed from Bhatt's own brush with it.

Zakhm

Mahesh Bhatt knows how to capture turmoil well and with this film, he added a bit of social commentary to it. The film starring Ajay Devgn in lead is one of the most hard-hitting films by Bhatt that makes some strong points about religion.

Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke

Many don't know that this film was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt given its light-hearted approach. Yes, the director isn't always about covering serious issues and this Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla starrer sure has a charm of its own. Sadak 2 Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur's Next Looks Like a Worthy Sequel (Watch Video).

If you haven't watched these films by Mahesh Bhatt yet, there's something amazing that you are missing out on. We celebrate Bhatt Saab's birthday by remembering these gems and you can celebrate it by watching it too.

