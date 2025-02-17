On February 15, it was revealed that South star Sreeleela will star opposite Kartik Aaryan in a romantic saga directed by Anurag Basu. The yet-to-be-named film is set to explore themes of love, longing, and destiny, with an intense love story at its core. Kartik’s first look from the film was unveiled, featuring him in a rugged avatar with a thick stubble, ruffled hair and playing guitar at a concert while smoking a cigarette. The teaser video also highlighted Sreeleela as his love interest. The video of Kartik singing “Tu Aashiqui Hai” led many to speculate that the film would be titled Aashiqui 3. However, a legal ruling by the Delhi High Court has blocked T-Series from using the Aashiqui name for this project. Aashiqui 3 Shelved? T-Series Clarifies No Involvement in the Production of Kartik Aaryan's Film – Read Official Statement.

‘Aashiqui 3’ Title Controversy

The dispute stems from trademark rights over the Aashiqui franchise, initially produced by T-Series. The court’s decision prohibits any unauthorised use of the title. T-Series has since issued a clarification, stating, “The film in question is untitled and neither titled Aashiqui nor associated with the Aashiqui franchise.” In fact, in March 2024, the production house had clarified by issuing a statement, stating, “T-Series wishes to clarify that we are not presently involved in the development or production of Aashiqui 3.” It further added, “Our proposed film to be directed by Anurag Basu is neither Aashiqui 3 nor part of the Aashiqui franchise.”

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela Untitled Film Teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Initially, the Kartik Aaryan starrer was set to be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Mukesh Bhatt, who had produced the first two Aashiqui films. While there were discussions about renaming the film Tu Aashiqui Hai, Kartik reportedly wanted it to remain a part of Aashiqui franchise. However, in September 2024, Bhatt filed a case in the Delhi High Court, arguing that T-Series had no right to use the title. The court ruled in favour of Bhatt, blocking T-Series from using the Aashiqui 3 name.

The Clarification Issued by T-Series in March 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s untitled film, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series, is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2025 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).