Ajay Devgn’s upcoming flick Maidaan is one of the most-anticipated films as it will feature him as a football coach. The intriguing posters of the film had already upped fans’ excitement to watch the film. However, owing to the ongoing global crisis the makers had to push the release date. Maidaan was first scheduled to be released on November 27 this year and later it was postponed to December 11. Now the film has been postponed once again and now it is slated to be released on August 13, 2021. Maidaan: Ajay Devgn’s Sports Drama Gets Postponed to 2021?

Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, is now set to hit the big screens during the Independence Day week in 2021. Yes, it has been delayed by a year. Since there is no clarity by when the cinema halls will reopen and the shooting cannot be resumed until November, the makers have no choice other than postponing the release date. In this much-awaited film, Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, the man who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. Maidaan: The Shooting of Ajay Devgn's Sports Biopic Won't Resume Until November, Confirms Producer Boney Kapoor.

Announcement On New Release Date Of Maidaan

Maidaan is directed by Helmed by Badhaai Ho filmmaker Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and will be produced under the banners of Zee Studios and Bayview Projects LLP. This film will also release in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. Maidaan also features south actress Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

