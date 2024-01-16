In the current whirlwind of biopics, a new gem awaits release this January titled Main Atal Hoon. This captivating film traces the exceptional life of India's beloved former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a man who rose above titles to become a legend. Stepping into the iconic role with remarkable dedication is the acclaimed actor, Pankaj Tripathi. With his nuanced performance, the ace actor promises to breathe life into Vajpayee's legacy, leaving audiences spellbound. Main Atal Hoon Trailer 2: Pankaj Tripathi Brings Alive Aura of Late Ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Watch Video).

Main Atal Hoon is produced under the banner of Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios. Now ahead of the film’s theatrical release, here’s looking at some key details about it below. Main Atal Hoon Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Nails Former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee's Persona In Ravi Jadhav's Film; Challenges Article 370, Asks For Pakistan in Dowry! (Watch Video).

Cast - Helmed by Ravi Jadhav, Main Atal Hoon features Pankaj Tripathi in the role of politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The biopic also stars Piyush Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey among others in key roles.

Plot - Main Atal Hoon chronicles the extraordinary life and political journey of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (masterfully portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi), an iconic figure in Indian politics. Beyond his statesmanlike achievements, the film delves into the multifaceted persona of Vajpayee, capturing his essence as a poet, a gentleman and a statesman. Main Atal Hoon Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi Nails Former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee's Persona; Ravi Jadhav's Film Trailer To Release On THIS Date! (Watch Video).

Watch Main Atal Hoon Trailer:

Release Date - Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Main Atal Hoon arrives is theatres on January 19, 2024.

Review - The reviews of Main Atal Hoon are not out yet. LatestLY will update you’ll as soon as the film’s review is shared online.

