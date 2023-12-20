After releasing the teaser on December 19, the makers unveiled the trailer for the political biographical drama Main Atal Hoon on December 20 The film stars the acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, portraying the former Prime Minister, poet, writer, and Bharat Ratna recipient, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The trailer traces Vajpayee's journey, showcasing his evolution from a rebel during the Emergency to his leadership during the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan. It highlights his opposition to the now-revoked Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir in his early days and his unique proposal involving Pakistan during his historic visit to Lahore in 1999, as compromises for Kashmir. Main Atal Hoon: Pankaj Tripathi’s Look as Former Indian PM From Atal Bihari Vajpayee Biopic Out!.

Main Atal Hoon Trailer:

