Spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya Maharaj's comments during a recent sermon have garnered widespread reactions online. He recently spoke about modern relationships, specifically about women in live in relationships. During a recent sermon, Aniruddhacharya Maharaj claimed that by the age of 25, most women have already slept with four to five men. The remark has drawn enraged reactions online, including one from ex-Army officer and actress Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani. Slamming the spiritual guru, Khushboo Patani called out the misogynistic undertones of his remark through a fiery video on social media. Disha Patani Calls Herself the ‘Luckiest’ As She Shares Adorable Glimpse of Life With Her 6 ‘Baby Monsters’ (See Post).

Khushboo Patani Slams Aniruddhacharya Maharaj

Khusbhoo Patani didn't hold back while sharing her reaction to Aniruddhacharya Maharaj's comments. In a video shared on Instagram, she could be heard saying, "Kehta hai, 25 saal ki jo ladkiyaan hoti hai, saare nahi, par jo live-in mein rehte hai, mooh maarke aati hai 4-5 ladko ke saath. Agar ye mere saamne hota na, mai isko samjha deti ki mooh maarna kya hota hai. I would have made him understand, and these bloody anti nationalists lot. You should never be supporting such bastards of the highest order."

She continued, "All the namards of the society are following this bastard. He is saying ladkiyaan live-in me rehti hai to mooh marke aati hai. Usne ye kyon nahi bola ki ladke jo live-in mein rehte hai, wo bhi mooh marke aate hain? Kya ladki akeli live-in mein rehti hai? Aur live-in mein rehne me kya galat hai? Agar shaadi karke do gharo ko barbaad karne se accha agar koi dimaag laga kar jaa kar dekhra hai ki sab theek hai ki nahi, to usme kya galat hai?

Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Patani Blasts Aniruddhacharya Maharaj Over His Live-In Relationship Remark on Women

Former major sister of actress #DishaPatani , Khushboo patani calls out #Aniruddhacharya remarks unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/oL30Xf9xFe — Ladai Jhagda (@LadaiJhagda) July 29, 2025

Translations - All the idiots of society are following this person. He is questioning girls who are in a live-in relationship. Why did he not question the boys who are in a live-in relationship? And what's wrong with live-in relationships? If a couple wants to decide for themselves by being in a live-in relationship first, what's wrong with that?

Who Is Khusboo Patani?

For the unversed, Khushboo Patani is the elder sister of Bollywood actress Disha Patani. She hails from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from DIT School of Engineering. After completing her graduation, she appeared for a defence exam and joined the Indian Army. Khusboo Patani retired from the army at the age of 33 with the rank of Major. As per her Instagram bio, she is currently a fitness coach and entrepreneur. Who Is Khushboo Patani? All About Disha Patani’s Elder Sister and an Ex-Indian Army Officer Who Rescued Abandoned Baby Girl in Bareilly.

Khushboo Patani With Disha Patani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Major Khushboo Patani(KP) (@khushboo_patani)

What do you think about Khushboo Patani's strongly worded reaction to Aniruddhacharya Maharaj's comments?

