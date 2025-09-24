Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala, known for classics like Patthar Ke Sanam (1967) and the cult hit Hera Pheri (2000), has announced plans to create a cinematic “Family Universe”. Aiming to bring old favourites and new stories together, the universe will include sequels and prequels of films like Aan: Men at Work (2004), Awara Paagal Deewana, Deewane Huye Paagal (2005) and fresh editions of the Welcome and Hera Pheri franchises. ‘There Are Three Heroes…’: Amid ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Controversy, Did Paresh Rawal Hint at His Return to Akshay Kumar–Priyadarshan’s Iconic Comedy Franchise?

Firoz Nadiadwala Announces Bollywood ‘Family Universe’

Speaking to Mid-day, Nadiadwala said, “We'll also have new movies. All the films will be clean and larger-than-life. That's why I call it the ‘Family Universe', which will have new and older actors joining in and crossover characters." He also shared, "We were the first to make a feature film on the Mahabharat.”

Priyadarshan Cautious About ‘Hera Pheri 3’

Director Priyadarshan, who helmed the original Hera Pheri, recently shared in a Pinkvilla interview, "I cannot tell if I am doing the third part, unless and until I can crack a film which has to do justice to the first instalment. The first part was born, but the third one shouldn’t let it die. If I am doing the film, I have to make sure that it is tolerable for people who watched the first part.” He added, “Unless and until I crack the full film, I will never attempt part three. If a good script doesn’t turn out to my conviction, I will not do the film. I have climbed certain heights in my career from where I don’t want to fall badly.” ‘Welcome to the Jungle’: Akshay Kumar’s Film Announcement Video Is MISSING From Jio Studio’s YouTube Channel – Here’s Why.

‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Sequel Announced

Alongside Hera Pheri 3, a Welcome sequel titled Welcome to the Jungle is in the works, featuring stars like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon and Disha Patani. Nadiadwala promises a mix of comedy, romance and thrills designed to entertain audiences of all ages, with new and returning actors and crossover characters joining the ambitious project.

