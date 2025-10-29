Fact Check: Has Deepika Padukone’s Name Been Removed From OTT Versions of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’? Debunking False Viral Video Claiming So!

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD and Deepika Padukone parted ways a few weeks back for the still-in-pre-production sequel, that too on bad blood. According to industry chatter, the actress and the production house, Vyjayanthi Movies, reportedly couldn’t agree on her revised terms, which allegedly included an eight-hour workday cap and a pay hike. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Sequel: Deepika Padukone Exits Film, Vyjayanthi Movies Says Project ‘Deserves Commitment and Much More’.

Neither Deepika nor the production team has officially confirmed these claims. Interestingly, this development follows Deepika’s exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit, reportedly for similar reasons. Both projects, incidentally, star Prabhas in the lead role.

Is Deepika Padukone's Name Omitted From 'Kalki 2898 AD'?

While both of Deepika’s exits sparked behind-the-scenes rumours and quiet PR skirmishes, a new controversy has surfaced online. A fan page recently shared a viral post claiming that Deepika Padukone’s name has been removed from the OTT versions of Kalki 2898 AD. The claim quickly spread across Reddit and even appeared in a few online publications.

But is it true?

False - Deepika Padukone's Name Still Mentioned in Cast-List

At the time of writing, Kalki 2898 AD is available for streaming in India on Netflix and Prime Video. We verified the end credits on both platforms - and Deepika Padukone’s name remains clearly listed among the lead cast members. The supposed 'proof video' circulating on social media appears to be doctored or misleading. We have seen the end credits of the movie on both streaming services and they confirm her credit remains intact. Also the end-credits scene doesn't have Deepika Padukone's pregnant character walking through a fiery corridor, so there's that.

End-Credits of Kalki 2898 AD mentioning Deepika's Name (Photo Credits: Netflix)

So, where did this rumour start? It’s unclear. But as of now, Deepika’s name remains in the film’s official credits - and there’s no evidence to support claims of its removal. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Movie Review: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan’s Sci-Fi Film Is Far From Perfect but Impresses With Nag Ashwin’s World-Building.

In short, don’t believe every viral post you see. Deepika Padukone’s name is very much still a part of Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a futuristic sci-fi fantasy rooted in the Mahabharata. The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Shobana, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, and Kamal Haasan, with cameos by Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, and Ram Gopal Varma. Deepika played SUM-80 alias Sumathi, a pregnant lady from a post-apocalyptic Earth, believed to be carrying Kalki, the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu, while Prabhas played Bhairava, a bounty hunter who becomes her protector, later revealed to be a reincarnation of Karna.

Released theatrically on June 27, 2024, and made on a reported budget of INR 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD went on to gross an impressive INR 1,042.25 crore worldwide.

