Diva Malaika Arora shared a picture of her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, wearing that many feel is his birthday suit. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram Stories and posted a picture of Arjun, who seemed to be wearing nothing but just holding a pillow strategically placed to hide his modesty while sitting on a sofa. Malaika Arora and Guru Randhawa’s Sizzling Chemistry is Raising Mercury Levels in These Pics From ‘Tera Ki Khayal’ Music Video Shoot!.

Malaika tagged him as "lazy."

Malaika wrote in the caption: "My very own lazy boy."

Arjun re-posted it and added a heart emoji.

The two have been dating for four years now. It was in 2019, when they made their relationship Instagram official. Arjun Kapoor Shares New Pics With Girlfriend Malaika Arora From Their Berlin Vacay!.

View The Post Shared By Arjun Kapoor On Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

On the work front, Malaika made her OTT debut with Moving In With Malaika. Arjun will be next seen in The Lady Killer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2023 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).