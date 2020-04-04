Mamata Banerjee Thanks Shah Rukh Khan for His Contribution in Combating COVID-19 Pandemic, Says ‘Such Humane Benefaction Will Keep Inspiring Millions’

Mamata Banerjee, Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed gratitude to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his contribution towards the state at a time when the nation is battling the COVID 19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister tweeted on Saturday: "Thank you @iamsrk, your contribution will help assist a lot of distressed people during these challenging times." Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Offer Their 4-Storey Personal Office Space Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Twitter Hail The Couple and Trend #SRKOfficeForQuarantine!

The tweet further read "Such humane benefaction will keep inspiring millions in this country who look up to you as their role model with respect and reverence." Shah Rukh Khan Interacts With Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter, Says ‘We Will Keep Working for Our Brothers and Sisters’.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Thanks Shah Rukh Khan

Thank you @iamsrk, your contribution will help assist a lot of distressed people during these challenging times. Such humane benefaction will keep inspiring millions in this country who look up to you as their role model with respect and reverence. https://t.co/pj5bg77XUl — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 4, 2020

SRK recently announced in a statement that, through his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he will contribute to the PM-Cares Fund. The actor co-owns KKR with wife Gauri Khan, Juhi Chawla Mehta and Jay Mehta, The superstar has also pledged Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers and workers in Maharashtra and West Bengal.