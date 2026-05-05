Isha Ambani at Met Gala 2026: Billionaire Wears 1,800 Carats of Diamonds and Custom Gaurav Gupta Saree (View Post)

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Isha Ambani made her sixth appearance at the Met Gala on Monday, wearing a custom couture ensemble that combined traditional Indian craftsmanship with a record-breaking display of high jewellery. Designed by Gaurav Gupta and styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the look was a direct interpretation of the 2026 theme, "Costume Art," and the "Fashion is Art" dress code. Karan Johar Debuts at Met Gala 2026: Filmmaker Honours Raja Ravi Varma in Custom Manish Malhotra Art Piece (View Post)

Isha Ambani at Met Gala 2026 - Watch Video

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Isha Ambani’s Art Saree Moment

The centrepiece of Ambani’s look was an ethereal gold saree designed to function as a "living canvas." The garment featured hand-painted fresco-inspired details and sculptural draping that merged historical Indian art with modern silhouettes. According to a press release from Ambani’s team, the creation required more than 1,200 hours of labour from a team of 50 artisans. The design aimed to treat the dressed body as an artistic medium, bridging centuries of textile heritage with contemporary fashion.

Isha Ambani's Diamond Blouse Goes Viral

Ambani’s jewellery served as the most significant element of the evening, featuring a blouse constructed entirely from diamonds and emeralds sourced from her personal collection. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania confirmed to Town & Country that Ambani wore more than 1,000 precious gemstones, totalling over 1,800 carats. The collection included rare emeralds, contemporary fine-cut pieces, and heirloom "old mine" diamonds from Nita Ambani’s private collection. “It brings together heirloom old mine diamonds collected over time... with rare emeralds and polki along with contemporary fine cut pieces resulting in a piece deeply rooted in heritage yet striking in its presence," Adajania told the outlet.

Isha Ambani ’s Mango Accessory Steals Show

In a nod to the "Costume Art" theme, Ambani paired her high-jewellery look with a whimsical accessory: a realistic, ripe mango carried inside a sheer chain purse. Her beauty looks remained luminous and understated to balance the heavy ornamentation. She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style, complemented by sun-kissed makeup, glossy lips and gold-toned nails. Met Gala 2026 Live Streaming Video: Date, Theme, When and Where To Watch; Karan Johar Debut, Miss by Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

Isha Ambani's 2026 Style Shift

This year marks a continued trend of high-value appearances for the businesswoman. At the 2025 fundraiser, Ambani gained significant attention for a diamond necklace featuring 89 stones totaling 481.42 carats which took 15,000 hours to assemble. While last year’s look focused on structured ivory corset and trousers, her 2026 debut shifted toward a more fluid, painterly aesthetic, solidifying her role as a consistent figure on the Met’s red carpet.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Vogue, InStyle), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 08:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).