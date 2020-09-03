Fashion designer Masaba Gupta says she has two personalities, one where she is a social butterfly and the other when she is at ease with her mother, actress Neena Gupta. "Masaba Gupta has two different personalities -- one in front of people, where I socialise, come across as hobnobbing, and am a social butterfly, and the other when I am at ease in my house or with my mom," Masaba said. Masaba Gupta: Really Enjoyed Reading Blind Items Until It Became About Me

"I always try to maintain balance between my commercial and artistic life where I do absolutely nothing, and then I have a life full of drama, events, celebrating people and many other things. I have this Yogi life on the side. The title of the series 'Masaba Masaba' is because of my dual personality," she added. Masaba Masaba: Here’s a Look At the Netflix Show’s Real-Life Mother-Daughter Duo, Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta’s Coolest Pictures Together!

The designer has opened up parts of her life for a fictionalised series "Masaba Masaba". In the Netflix show, Masaba and her mother Neena play their fictionalised versions. The show takes one inside the truth behind the picture-perfect smiles, while exploring her divorce, her bond with her mother, the fickle nature of showbiz and the after-effects of blind items. The show, also starring Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu and Satyadeep Mishra, released on August 28.

