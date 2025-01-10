Veteran actress Neena Gupta is in the spotlight for the wrong reasons after sparking controversy with her comment on Anupam Kher’s tribute post for late journalist and filmmaker Pritish Nandy, who passed away on January 8, 2025. Under the heartfelt tribute, Neena wrote "No RIP," expressing her discontent. Her controversial 'bas***d' comment alluded to a past incident involving Pritish Nandy related to the birth of her daughter, Masaba Gupta, revealing lingering grievances. Pritish Nandy Dies at 73: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Others Mourn Loss of Film Director.

Neena Gupta Writes 'No RIP' for Pritish Nandy

On Pritish Nandy's death, Anupam Kher mourned the loss of the brave journalist and one of the most fearless individuals he had ever met on Instagram. "He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him," he wrote. While many netizens expressed their condolences, Neena Gupta’s comment caught attention. The actress appeared to still harbour resentment toward Nandy for leaking Masaba’s birth certificate, an act that led to her being labelled as a "love child" by the public, a controversy she has not forgiven. Pritish Nandy Dies at 73; Anupam Kher Mourns the Loss of His ‘Closest Friend’ on X, Pens ‘Will Miss You and Our Times Together’ (View Post).

Anupam Kher Mourns Pritish Nandy's Death

"Do you know what he did to me, and I called him a ba***rd openly. He stole my baby's birth certificate and published it. So no RIP, you understand, and I have proof of it," Gupta commented.

"No RIP", Pens Neena Gupta

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the unaware, when Neena Gupta gave birth to her daughter Masaba, Pritish Nandy allegedly published her birth certificate, revealing Vivian Richards as the father and that she was born out of wedlock. The leak caused a nationwide scandal, subjecting Neena and her newborn to intense public scrutiny.

