Are you looking to celebrate International Women’s Day 2024 with binge-worthy content that truly empowers and inspires? This is the right place for you, then! In recent years, online streaming platforms have stepped up their game by offering a diverse range of shows that put women front and centre. Here, we bring you the 8 best series that delve into the lives of women from various backgrounds, showcasing their strength, resilience, and determination in the face of adversity. International Women's Day 2024: Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mardaani 2, Ghoomer and Other Bollywood Films That Showed Ordinary Women’s Strength.

Aarya Season 1, 2 and 3

First up, we have Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar, starring the phenomenal Sushmita Sen. This gripping series follows Aarya Sareen's journey from a housewife to a mafia queen as she fights to protect her family after her husband's demise. With three seasons under its belt, Aarya has become a powerful franchise, captivating audiences with its intense storyline.

Watch Aarya Season 1 Trailer

Watch Aarya Season 2 Trailer

Watch Aarya Season 3 Trailer

Delhi Crime Season 1 and 2

Next on the list is Delhi Crime on Netflix, which chronicles the relentless efforts of female police officers investigating the infamous 2012 Delhi gang rape case. Led by the brilliant Shefali Shah, the series highlights the strength and determination of these women as they seek justice for the victims.

Watch Delhi Crime Season 1 Trailer

Watch Delhi Crime Season 2 Trailer

Four More Shots Please!

Look no further than Four More Shots Please! on Amazon Prime Video for a lighter take on female friendships and struggles. This refreshing comedy-drama follows the lives of four modern Indian women as they navigate relationships, careers, and personal growth.

Watch Four More Shots Please! Trailer

Bombay Begums

If you're in the mood for something more intense, Bombay Begums on Netflix is a must-watch. This powerful series explores the lives of five ambitious women from diverse backgrounds as they strive for power and success in Mumbai's competitive landscape.

Watch Bombay Begums Trailer

Geeli Pucchi

Geeli Pucchi, part of the anthology series Ajeeb Daastaans on Netflix, is another gem that shouldn't be missed. Starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari, this poignant story sheds light on the deep-rooted prejudices and societal pressures faced by women from different backgrounds.

Watch This Scene From Geeli Pucchi

Mai

Mai on Netflix is a gripping tale of a mother's quest for justice after her daughter is murdered. Sakshi Tanwar delivers a compelling performance, portraying the unwavering strength and determination of a grieving mother turned vigilante.

Watch Mai Trailer

Masaba Masaba

For a dose of real-life inspiration, check out Masaba Masaba on Netflix, which follows the lives of fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her mother Neena Gupta. This heartwarming series celebrates their unique bond and individual journeys to success in the fashion industry.

Watch Masaba Masaba Trailer

Maharani S1, 2 and 3

Last but not least, we have Maharani on Sony Liv, which tells the story of an ordinary housewife thrust into the world of politics as the chief minister of Bihar. Huma Qureshi shines in the lead role, portraying Rani Bharti's resilience and determination as she navigates the ruthless world of politics. The latest third season has just been released, and you can enjoy it this Women’s Day!

Watch Maharani Season 1 Trailer

Watch Maharani Season 2 Trailer

Watch Maharani Season 3 Trailer

So, grab your popcorn and get ready to celebrate International Women’s Day with these incredible series that celebrate the strength, resilience, and power of women. Whether you're in the mood for drama, comedy, or inspiration, there's something for everyone to enjoy online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2024 11:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).