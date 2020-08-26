It's Misha Kapoor's fourth birthday celebration and here's sending her tons of love on her special day. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their adorable munchkin on August 26, 2016, and internet went crazy when the couple decided to share her first pics. While the Haider actor was earlier hesitant in introducing Misha to the world, he realised it's not really a feasible option, especially with the kind of paparazzi culture in Bollywood. Though limited, he kept her sharing his daughter's pics and we must say, it's been a while since we saw her on his feed. Misha Kapoor and Isana Kapoor's Adorable Moments Playing on a Beach Cannot be Missed! (View Pics).

Misha's an elder sister to Zain, the couple's second child. They had even organised a common party to celebrate Misha and Zain's birthdays in 2019 and the invitation for which was extended to all the star kiddies. Misha is her daddy's princess who adores her to the moon and back. The kiddo is the apple of everyone's eyes in her family and her social media pictures have an ability to warm your hearts instantly. And until Shahid and Mira decide to share any new clicks of hers, let's witness some of their beautiful memories together from the past. Shahid Kapoor and Misha Kapoor's Smiling Picture Teaches How to Celebrate Your Sunday.

On Misha's fourth birthday, let's have a look at few of her super adorable pictures.

With Her Forever Play Date - Zain

With Her Cute Gang

From Raksha Bandhan Celebration

Twinning with Mommy Dearest

The Adorable Banter

Happy Child!

Happiest with Her Mum Around

Earlier Shahid and family were staying at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Punjab. The family prefered observing their quarantine in the state where Mira's family owns a farmhouse. The couple's video from the ashram even went viral on the social media and sources present there were quoted admiring their simplicity. The recent update on the same, however, is unavailable. It's still unclear if Shahid and Mira are still in Punjab or have returned to their Mumbai pad already.

