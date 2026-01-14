The Bollywood social calendar remains busy as actor Veer Pahariya made a notable appearance at the wedding reception of singer Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon on Tuesday (January 13) night. However, it was Pahariya’s solo arrival that captured public attention, further fueling speculation regarding his reported split from actress Tara Sutaria. Bollywood Breakup Diaries: ‘Toxic’ Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Call It Quits Amid AP Dhillon Concert ‘Scandal’? Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina Also Part Ways - Reports.

The grand reception, held in Mumbai following the couple's three-day destination wedding in Udaipur, saw a host of film industry figures in attendance. Pahariya arrived at the venue dressed in a classic black ensemble, greeting the newlyweds with a warm embrace.

Veer Pahariya’s Solo Appearance at Nupur Sanon–Stebin Ben’s Wedding Reception Fuels Speculations

While the evening was a celebration of Nupur and Stebin’s union, social media and industry onlookers quickly noted the absence of Tara Sutaria. The pair, who had been increasingly public about their relationship throughout 2025, have recently been the subject of intense breakup rumours.

Veer Pahariya at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s Wedding Reception in Mumbai – Watch Video

Reports of a separation began circulating last week, following a period of relative quiet from the couple on social media. Pahariya’s decision to attend the high-profile event alone has been interpreted by many as a subtle confirmation that the two have indeed gone their separate ways.

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria's Rumoured Split

The reports of a breakup come just weeks after a viral controversy involving singer AP Dhillon. During a concert in Mumbai, clips surfaced showing Sutaria on stage with Dhillon, while Pahariya was seen in the audience.

At the time, both Sutaria and Pahariya actively dismissed claims of a rift. Sutaria took to Instagram to criticise "false narratives" and "paid PR," while Pahariya shared unedited footage to clarify his supportive presence at the event. Despite this united front, sources close to the actors recently suggested that the relationship ended amicably earlier this month.

A Star-Studded Celebration

Beyond the speculation surrounding Pahariya, the reception served as a major gathering for the Mumbai film circle. Nupur Sanon, sister of actress Kriti Sanon, and Stebin Ben hosted several A-list guests, including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. Disha Patani Makes Stylish Appearance With Rumoured Boyfriend Talwiinder at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Wedding Reception in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

The couple officially tied the knot in Udaipur on January 11, following a series of traditional and contemporary ceremonies. While the newlyweds begin their next chapter, the status of Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria's relationship remains a topic of significant interest for followers of the industry. Neither party has issued an official statement regarding their current status.

