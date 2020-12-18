Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are expecting second child and from family to industry friends to fans, all are eagerly waiting for the cute little munchkin. The couple had welcomed their first child, the cutest star kid of B-town, Taimur, in December 2016. Even back then when she was expecting her first child, Kareena had a super active work life. She balanced her professional and personal life with absolute perfection. Even now the actress can be seen busy completing her signed up projects and hosting her show What Women Want. Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy Glow Cannot Be Missed As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump While on the Sets.

Being pregnant does not stop Kareena Kapoor Khan from being committed to her work and also she asks, ‘when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can't work?’ In an interview with TOI, Kareena shared her thoughts when she was asked about pregnant women going to work. She was quoted as saying, “I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is.”

The gorgeous actress who is due in January 2021, further stated, “After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother.” Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Baby Bump as She Twins with Sis Karisma Kapoor During Shoot.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in which she’ll be sharing screen space with Aamir Khan. She has also signed a film with Karan Johar titled Takht. Keep watching this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.

